Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

