Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $122,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

