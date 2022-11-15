Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $64,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WINA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Winmark

Winmark Price Performance

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $852.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.61.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.