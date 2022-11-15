Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 226 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $492.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

