Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $68,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NWN opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

