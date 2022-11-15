Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -189.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $463,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $393,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 46.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 66.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

