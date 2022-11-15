Global-e Online Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,396 call options.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,119,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302,488 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.