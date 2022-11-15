Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,047,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 288,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

