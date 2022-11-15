Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Position Increased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $173,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

