Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 40,283 put options on the company. This is an increase of 691% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,091 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 923,750 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 1,105,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

