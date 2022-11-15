GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,418.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of GGNDF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGNDF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

