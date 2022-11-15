Gnosis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $239.94 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $93.01 or 0.00549126 BTC on major exchanges.

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

