goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 711.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $84.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.