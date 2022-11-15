Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 651,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,313,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 41.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 974,158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.