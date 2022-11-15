GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $5.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,151. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 212,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

