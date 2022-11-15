Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 2,640 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.11% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188,854 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

EMD stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

