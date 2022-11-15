Governance OHM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $431,426.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $431,426.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,415.09 or 0.14198414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.