Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Graco Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,944. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

