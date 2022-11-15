Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 743,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.6 %

About Grand Canyon Education

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. 6,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,443. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.