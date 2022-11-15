Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.57.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

