Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,227. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.