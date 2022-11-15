GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at GreenSpace Brands

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of GreenSpace Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

