Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GRIN opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

