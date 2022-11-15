Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of GRIN opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.
Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Read More
