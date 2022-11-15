Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance
Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.93. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £172.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00.
About Grit Real Estate Income Group
