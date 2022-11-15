GSK plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.75 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,366.20 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,359.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,558.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.44).
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,097.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.