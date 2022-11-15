GSK plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.75 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSKGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,366.20 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,359.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,558.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.44).

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,097.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 1,580 ($18.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.04) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.33) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.28) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.06).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

