GSK plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.75 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,366.20 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,359.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,558.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.44).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,097.30). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 1,580 ($18.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.04) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.33) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.28) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.06).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

