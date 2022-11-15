Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $18.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

