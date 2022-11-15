GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $373.08 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. GXChain has a total market cap of $373.08 million and approximately $545.60 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006121 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

