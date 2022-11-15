GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $374.06 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $374.06 million and $827.71 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006067 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

