H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Heather Campe Sells 14,323 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 11,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

