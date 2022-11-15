Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.89

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
