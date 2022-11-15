Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 925 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

