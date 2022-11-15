Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 58 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

V traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.83. The company had a trading volume of 127,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.88. The company has a market cap of $402.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

