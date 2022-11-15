Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.19.

AMD stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 724,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

