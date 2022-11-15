Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.86. 150,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.12.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.