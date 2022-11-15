Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $63.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,042.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,925.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

