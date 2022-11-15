Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $333,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,983,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 13,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

