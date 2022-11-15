Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $417,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,437.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,281.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,168.51. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

