Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,547 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $216.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.