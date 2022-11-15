Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,900,000 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. iQIYI comprises 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of iQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

IQ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 437,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

