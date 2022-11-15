Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.7 %

MOS traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 100,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

