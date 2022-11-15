Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $15.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $809.72. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $748.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $848.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

