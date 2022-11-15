Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

HVT.A stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $496.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

