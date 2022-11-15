Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Dividend History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.