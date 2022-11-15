Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hawkins has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.