HCI Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

NYSE HCI opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $136.47.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HCI Group by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

