Head to Head Comparison: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 Citizens 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Citizens.

This table compares Associated Banc and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 26.57% 8.85% 0.92% Citizens 18.14% 15.77% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.18 $350.99 million $2.14 11.18 Citizens $50.70 million 1.55 $7.49 million $1.59 8.81

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Associated Banc pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Citizens on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Madison, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

