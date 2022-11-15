Head-To-Head Review: Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) vs. Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brambles has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brambles and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 2 0 0 0 1.00 Burberry Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brambles and Burberry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.56 billion 1.90 $593.30 million N/A N/A Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.40 $540.86 million N/A N/A

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burberry Group beats Brambles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

