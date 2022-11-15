Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 130.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

