Helium (HNT) Reaches Market Cap of $317.19 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00014389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $317.19 million and $9.23 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,697,326 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
