Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,800 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises about 1.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

