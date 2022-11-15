Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.14 million and $288,601.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00024676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,874.39 or 0.99994634 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00244139 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1458497 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $618,981.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.